Padres vs Braves on July 13: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, and Predictions
The San Diego Padres enter Saturday's matchup with the Atlanta Braves looking to snap a five-game losing streak. San Diego dropped the game last night to Atlanta by the score of 6-1. The Padres enter Saturday with a record of 49-48, sitting in third place within the National League West. The Braves come in with a record of 52-41, currently sitting in second place within the NL East.
Here's what else you need to know about Game 2 of the three-game series:
How to Watch
• Time: 4:15 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres _115 /Braves -125
• Over/under: 7.5
Predictions
The addition of Xander Bogaerts didn't seem to help the Padres offense on Friday but they are back at it again today. The hope is that they can give starter Dylan Cease (7-8, 4.21 ERA) some run support today against Atlanta. The Braves are sending Reynaldo López (7-2, 1.71 ERA) to the mound to counter Cease.
The Padres offense has been silent over the last few games but they will come to life today. San Diego snaps the losing steak.
Padres 6, Braves 3
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.