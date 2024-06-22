Padres vs Brewers: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More
No team has hit a walk-off home run to win four consecutive home games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Padres will try to become the first Friday night against the Brewers.
Dylan Cease takes the ball in the second game of the series after the Padres took Game 1 on Thursday. Luis Campusano was a late scratch with a bruised thumb.
Here's what you need to know about the game.
How to Watch
• Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Brewers +136 / Padres -162
• Over/under: 8.5
Predictions
Dylan Cease, starting for the Padres, holds a 6-6 record with a 3.95 ERA and 106 strikeouts. For the Brewers, Colin Rea boasts a stronger 6-2 record with a 3.29 ERA and 54 strikeouts. Despite Cease's recent struggles, his career head-to-head stats against the Brewers are impressive. The Brewers, though, appear more consistent overall, which may tip the scales in their favor. Expect a close game.
More
• After Adam Mazur pitched just 4.2 innings with three runs allowed Thursday, the rookie was optioned to Triple-A, making way for reliever Tom Cosgrove's recall from El Paso.
• The Padres are slugging .585 at Petco Park since June 7, leading all major league teams in that span. They’re also on track to possibly surpass their own record for most home runs in any eight-game span at home, set back in August 2020.
• The Padres aim to secure their first home series win against the Brewers since June 2019.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.