Padres vs Cardinals: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More For Game 2
The San Diego Padres will send Dylan Cease to the mound searching for their second consecutive win against the St. Louis Cardinals. Here's how they'll line up at Busch Stadium:
Here's what else you need to know in advance of the second game of the series:
How to Watch
• Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres -142/Cardinals +120
• Over/under: 8
Prediction
Dylan Cease's 3.43 ERA and 193 strikeouts this season make him a formidable opponent on the mound. Meanwhile, Miles Mikolas has struggled with a 5.19 ERA and has been especially vulnerable at home. The Padres' consistent scoring, combined with the Cardinals' defensive struggles, suggest a win for San Diego.
More
• Jackson Merrill's 3.9 WAR (per Fangraphs) leads all MLB rookies this year. He also leads all rookies in AVG (.290), hits (132), OPS (.809), XBH (46), and RBI (75).
• Merrill's 75 RBI are now the 2nd most of any Padres rookie in a single season,
all-time, trailing just Benito Santiago's 79 RBI in 1987.
• The Padres lead the National League in hitting with runners on base (.282) and rank just behind the Royals (.294) for the highest in baseball. Their 554 total hits with runners on base lead the Majors.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER