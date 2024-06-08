Inside The Padres

Padres vs Diamondbacks: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More for Game 2

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 6, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) looks skyward after hitting a solo home run during the second inning as San Diego Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka (20) looks on at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports at Petco Park. / Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports
The San Diego Padres will look to end their five-game losing streak at home Friday night in the second game of a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

A blown strike-three call at the end of Thursday's game overshadowed yet another close, one-run loss. The Padres were limited to one at-bat from injured third baseman Manny Machado, as a pinch hitter, and he'll be on the bench to start Friday's game as well.

Michael King, who shut out the Diamondbacks over six innings on May 4, gets the assignment against the D-backs. Here's what else you need to know about Friday's game

How to Watch

• Time: 6:40 PM

• Location: Petco Park, San Diego

• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:

  • Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
  • Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
  • DTV DBS – 694-3
  • DTV Stream – 694
  • AT&T U-verse – 781/1781

• Radio: 97.3-FM

Odds

• Moneyline: Padres -125, Diamondbacks +105

• Over/Under: 7

• All odds via DraftKings

Predictions

The matchup of starting pitchers Michael King (Padres) and Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks), could make the difference in the game. King has been resilient, holding a 3.82 ERA; Pfaadt's stands at 4.32. Yet, the Diamondbacks have found consistent offensive power, having scored four runs or more in six of their last seven outings. As the Padres have grappled to tally runs, expect another close game with the Padres needing a big hit to pull out the win.

More

• The Pads haven't lost six consecutive games since June 2023

• Fernando Tatis Jr. tied a Padres franchise record previously set by Kevin Kouzmanoff in 2009 with hits in eight consecutive at-bats, ending with a groundout Thursday

• The Friars carry a .523 win record against right-handed starters

• San Diego is midway through 13 games in 13 consecutive days, and nearing the end of a stretch of 26 games over 27 days

J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

