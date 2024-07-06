Padres vs Diamondbacks on July 6: How to Watch, Predictions, and More
The San Diego Padres are coming off a wild walk-off win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. Star third baseman Manny Machado hit a home run to end the game, sending the city of San Diego into a complete frenzy. The Padres enter this game with a record of 49-43 on the season, currently sitting in second place within the National League West division. Arizona comes in with a record of 43-45 on the year, sitting in fourth place within the NL West.
Here is what you need to know for the game today.
How to Watch
- Location: Petco Park, San Diego
- Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
- Radio: KWFN 97.3
Odds
- Moneyline: Arizona Diamondbacks +106, San Diego Padres -125
- Odds are from PickDawgs
Pitching Matchup
The Padres are sending right-hander Matt Waldron (5-7, 3.56 ERA) on the mound as they go for the series win. Arizona is countering with Brandon Pfaadt (3-6, 4.28) as they look to get back in the series. Both teams can put up runs fast but the Padres have been on a different level in recent weeks.
Prediction
The Padres have been rolling of late and we should see more of the same. The San Diego offense comes alive again and grabs another big divisional win.
Padres 7, Diamondbacks 5