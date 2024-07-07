Inside The Padres

Padres vs Diamondbacks on July 7: How to Watch, Predictions, and More

Can the Padres take the series?

We have a rubber match in the National League West as the San Diego Padres are taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona took the game on Saturday while the Padres won on a walk-off Friday. We should be in for a fun final game between these two rivals. San Diego comes into this game with a record of 49-44 on the season, sitting in second place within the NL West. As for Arizona, they hold a record of 44-45 on the year, sitting in third place in the NL West.

Here is what you need to know for the game today.

How to Watch

  • Location: Petco Park, San Diego
  • Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
  • Radio: KWFN 97.3

Odds

Pitching Matchup

The Padres are sending right-handed ace Dylan Cease (7-7, 4.24 ERA) to the mound in this game. He has been a little up and down for San Diego this season but will be looking to lead them to victory. The Diamondbacks are countering with Ryne Nelson (5-6, 5.42 ERA).

Prediction

The Padres have been playing very well of late and there is no reason to see that change. Despite the loss last night, San Diego's offense has carried them lately. They do it again here and grab the victory.

Padres 8, Diamondbacks 2

