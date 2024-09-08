Padres vs Giants: Jackson Merrill, Fernando Tatis Jr Return for Series Finale; How to Watch, Odds, Prediction, More
The San Diego Padres' lineup held a jolt of good news Sunday morning: both Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill were returning to the lineup for the series finale against the San Francisco Giants.
Both will be in the outfield in support of starting pitcher Joe Musgrove at Petco Park:
Here's what else you need to know going into Sunday's game:
How to Watch
• Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres -198/Giants +164
• Over/under: 8
Prediction
Spencer Bivens will take the mound for the Giants, bringing a 3-1 record and a 2.86 ERA. Despite his solid stats, Bivens has a higher ERA on the road (3.09) and this will be his first game against the Padres. Joe Musgrove will pitch for the Padres, holding a 5-4 record with a 4.09 ERA. Musgrove has allowed just 10 hits and three runs in his last 12 innings, showing strong recent form. With Merrill and Tatis returning to the lineup and the San Diego County native Musgrove pitching at home, expect his recent run to continue.
More
• On Saturday, the Padres crossed the 3 million attendance mark, entering Sunday with MLB's 2nd-highest home attendance total at 3,019,323, behind the Dodgers (3,438,753). Saturday was the Padres' 49th sellout of 2024.
• The Padres have gone 10-4 in "rubber match" games this year.
• Manny Machado enters today's game tying with Nate Colbert for the most home runs of any Padre in club history (163). His next home run will set the franchise record.
