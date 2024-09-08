Padres' Injured Stars Return To Lineup for Series Finale Vs Giants
San Diego Padres outfielders Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill were limited to emergency hitting duties Saturday because of injury. During Saturday's 6-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants, Tatis and Merrill sat out the first eight innings of the game before coming to the plate in the ninth inning.
The Padres previously planned the day of rest for Tatis, who only recently returned from a stress reaction in his femur that caused him to miss over two months of action. Tatis is still easing back into an every day role from his injury.
Merrill was out for the majority of Saturday's game after sustaining a left patellar contusion on Friday. The injury caused Merrill to exit Friday's win over the Giants early.
Fortunately, both are back in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against San Francisco. Tatis is hitting second, and Merrrill seventh, against Giants right-hander Spencer Bivens.
After Saturday's game, Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters that Merrill and Tatis were "still to be evaluated."
"Optimistic moving forward," Shildt said, via 97.3 The Fan. "Clearly a good sign (that they played Saturday). (Merrill) and Tati were pretty much in the role they were in tonight — kind of emergency, take an at-bat kind of thing. Both of them had their head around it, good team guys, tough guys. … He was able to take his at-bat tonight.”
With Tatis and Merrill out, David Peralta and Tyler Wade filled in for the two All-Stars on Saturday.
After returning from the injured list last Monday, Tatis has recorded five hits, three runs, and one RBI. In just his second game back, he recorded a walk-off single to get a win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Overall on the season, Tatis has slashed .278/.349/.462 with 14 home runs and 37 RBIs over 85 games.
The Padres are not only relieved to finally have Tatis back, but that the injury to Merrill wasn't serious. Merrill has been one of the team's best players all season, even as a rookie. The top contender to win the NL Rookie of the Year award has slashed .289/.321/.494 with 22 home runs and a Padres rookie record of 82 RBIs.
Getting Tatis and Merrill back Sunday is significant. The Padres continue to make a push for a National League Wild Card berth. The Padres hold a 81-63 record with 18 games left in the regular season, the best record among non-division leaders in the NL.