Padres vs Marlins: Storylines, How to Watch, Odds, More for Game 2
The Padres' bullpen isn't merely riding a hot streak. They might just be this good.
In their last 11 games, the San Diego bullpen has posted an ERA of just 1.18 across 38.0 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts and only 12 walks. This bullpen prowess ranks second-best in MLB since May 17, trailing only Houston’s 1.06 ERA. For the season, the Padres' bullpen ERA of 3.49 ranks seventh in MLB.
How much of a difference can two relief pitchers make? The Padres have improved their record in 1-run games from .281 in 2023 to .500 so far in 2024.
Highlighting the bullpen's prowess are standout performances from Jeremiah Estrada, who set a new club record by striking out his last 10 batters faced, and Robert Suarez, whose appearances have coincided with 23 consecutive team wins. They'll look to keep both streaks going Tuesday against the Miami Marlins.
How to Watch
• Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
• Venue: Petco Park
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Money Line: San Diego Padres -125 | Miami Marlins +115
• Over/Under: 7.5
• Predicted Outcome: Toss-up
Predictions
Starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo of the Marlins boasts an impressive 3.14 ERA. The Padres are turning to Matt Waldron, who hopes to improve his 2-5 record and 4.86 ERA. If Waldron's knuckleball is fluttering and his other pitches are fooling the weak Marlins' lineup (they have a .604 OPS in road games this year), expect San Diego to prevail in a low-scoring affair.
More
• Luis Arraez has been a crucial addition to the Padres' lineup since being acquired from Miami on May 4. Arraez has reached base in 20 out of 21 games, with a batting average of .472 (17-for-36) in the last week, earning him the NL Player of the Week award.
• The Padres went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position (RISP) in the series opener against the Marlins.
• Bryan De La Cruz leads the Marlins with nine homers and 25 RBIs