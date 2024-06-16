Padres vs Mets on June 16: How to Watch, Pitching Matchup, Predictions
The San Diego Padres face off against the New York Mets on Sunday, looking to avoid the sweep on the road. San Diego comes in with a record of 37-37, sitting in second place within the National League West division. As for the Mets, they hold a record of 32-37, currently slotted in fourth place within the NL East. This series has shown New York dominate the Padres so far so San Diego will need to find a way to break the mold.
Can the Padres salvage the series? Or will the Mets complete the sweep at home?
How to Watch
• Time: 10:40 a.m. PT
• Location: Citi Field, New York
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
Moneyline: Padres -109 / Mets -101
Over/under: 7
Predictions
The Padres are sending ace Dylan Cease (6-5, 3.36 ERA) to the mound. He has been up and down for them this season but they will need him to put out a good showing to stop the losing streak. This is why the team traded for Cease and he will need to step up. As for the Mets, they will counter with Tylor Megill (1-3, 3.51 ERA). For the Padres, they need the offense to step up in this one if they want to get the win. The bats have been cold through the first two games but they finally wake up in a big way today.
Padres 10, Mets 4
More
• A loss today would mark the first time since Aug. 2006 that the Padres were swept by the Mets.
• San Diego has lost six straight road games, the longest the team has seen since 2021 when they lost seven straight.
