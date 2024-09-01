Padres vs Rays: Seismic Roster Shakeup, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
The Padres made some seismic roster moves Sunday in advance of the third game of their series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Joining the Padres today are catcher Elias Díaz, pitcher Tom Cosgrove and left-hander Wandy Peralta. Randy Vasquez was optioned to Triple-A, and Lake Bachar was designated for assignment, in the most significant corresponding roster moves.
Because rosters expanded from 26 to 28 on Sunday, the Padres could make two corresponding moves to add three players.
Bachar, a 29-year-old rookie, did not appear in a game for the Padres after being promoted on Aug. 25. The right-handed pitcher has appeared in 195 games at various minor league levels since 2016.
Vasquez started Aug. 26 against St. Louis and Saturday against Tampa Bay, allowing 11 earned runs across 10.1 innings in the two games.
Cosgrove was recalled for the second time this season following an optional assignment to Triple-A. The lefty is 0-1 with an 11.66 ERA in 14.2 innings with the Padres this season.
Diaz was released by the Colorado Rockies in August and made an immediate impact at El Paso after signing with San Diego. It might have helped his cause that another catcher, Kyle Higashioka, is dealing with flu-like symptoms and was scratched from Saturday's lineup in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Here's what else you need to know in advance of Sunday's game:
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres +105/Rays -125
• Over/under: 7
Prediction
Though Padres starter Dylan Cease has struggled recently, he has the capability to bounce back strong, having already thrown one of the three no-hitters in MLB this season. Rays starter Ryan Pepiot has a limited track record against the Padres' lineup, mostly from his time as a Dodger in 2022-23. Expect a boost from Luis Arraez, who's seen Pepiot well in the past.
More
• The Padres' 27-12 (.692) record since the All-Star break ties with the D-backs for the best record in baseball in that time.
• Padres hitters lead all of baseball this year in average (.265) and hits (1,249). On the road, they lead MLB in average with a .280 clip.
• San Diego relievers this year have allowed just 153 walks, the second-fewest of any bullpen ahead of just the Braves' 141 free passes.
• Padres relievers also have 9.54 SO/9 IP, the 4th-best mark in the NL behind the Cubs (9.55), Phillies (9.95), and Mets (10.37).
