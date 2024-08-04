Padres vs Rockies: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies on Sunday in the finale of their three game series. The Padres avenged Friday's loss with a 3-2 win Saturday, and San Diego will be able to win its first series against the Rockies this year.
Here's everything else you need to know about the game:
How to Watch
• Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres -230 / Rockies +190
• Over/under: 8
Prediction
Expect a low-scoring affair as both teams are coming off weak offensive performances leading into the All-Star break. Matt Waldron (5-8, 3.71 ERA) has been solid, though underappreciated. Given both teams' recent struggles at the plate, Waldron could use today to lower his ERA.
More
• Jurickson Profar leads the charge for the Padres with a .305 batting average and 103 hits, rounding out with 14 home runs and 59 RBIs.
• The Guardians' offensive leans heavily on Jose Ramirez, who leads his team with 23 home runs and 77 RBIs, not to mention his standout 100 hits this season.
• Padres hitters finished the first half leading all of MLB in hits (876), and rank first in the National League in batting average (.261). It's the 1st time in Padres' club history in which they led the Majors in hits prior to the ASG, and it's just the 2nd time they led the NL in average (only other time was 1992 at .263).
Prediction
The Padres have a significant edge in the starting pitching matchup. Starting pitcher Matt Waldron (6-9, 3.89 ERA) has been more consistent of late this season, and his knuckleball has given the Rockies difficulty in the past. Despite Cal Quantrill's respectable season stats (7-7, 4.50 ERA, 90 strikeouts) for Colorado, he is up against a San Diego lineup that has found ways to win of late. An early lead should be enough for Waldron and the Padres' bullpen to handle against a struggling Rockies team.
More
• The Padres are 13-12 in one-run games this year, 44-11 when scoring first.
• Waldron is tied with Michael King for the most quality starts by a Padres pitcher this year.
• Since the All-Star break, Padres pitchers have the best record in baseball and lead the NL in ERA, opponent average, opponent OPS, and WHIP.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.