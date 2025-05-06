Padres vs Yankees Enters Unfortunate Delay on Monday in New York
The San Diego Padres and New York Yankees game has been further delayed, this time mid-game, in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Friars down, 2-0.
If the weather disallows the game to continue Monday evening, the two teams will continue Tuesday with two outs in the bottom of the fourth and, obviously, different pitchers coming in.
Padres starter Nick Pivetta was seen struggling to get a grip on the ball as the rain was pouring down in the fourth after tossing four strikeouts with two earned runs and three walks Monday.
The two runs in question came at the hands of former Padres center fielder Trent Grisham. The 28-year-old was dealt to New York as a result of the Juan Soto deal to offload his contract to the Bronx Bombers.
Grisham batted just .191 during his final two seasons in San Diego ahead of his exit, and despite struggling last season — his first on the Yankees — he is having a marvelous campaign in 2025. The Burleson, TX native is now batting .301 with a 1.015 OPS through 29 games.
Perhaps the Padres lucked out on more potential damage to be done by Grisham, but whether the rest of the game is played Monday night or continued on later in the week, San Diego will look to extend their five-game winning streak to six games.
Update: After a nearly 30-minute delay, play has resumed and Nick Pivetta stayed on the mound to finish off the fourth inning.
More updates will be posted as they come, so stay tuned on Padres on SI.