Padres’ Wild Card Schedule vs Cubs Revealed
The San Diego Padres have their schedule set for the National League Wild Card series.
On Tuesday, Sept. 30, the Friars will head to Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs at 12:08 p.m. PST/ 3:08 p.m. EST on ABC.
More news: Padres Place Star Outfielder on IL Days Before Wild Card Series
Game 2 will be at the same time, 12:08 p.m. PST, on Wednesday Oct. 1, also on ABC. If a Game 3 is needed, that will be the following day, still at Wrigley Field.
The Friars know as good as anyone around the league what the postseason means, and the San Diego Union Tribune's Jeff Sanders spoke to a few players about the electricity that October brings. Even though he is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery (and hoping to make an unprecedented return later on in the postseason), Joe Musgrove spoke candidly on his favorite moments of the postseason process.
More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Reveals Gruesome Update on Outfielder's Injury
“The games are a blast, but anybody can say that,” Musgrove said. “Playoff baseball feels different. But I think it’s the way you feel outside of the field. Waking up the morning of, you’re a little more excited to get on the first bus, maybe. I guess my favorite night is the night before the first playoff game — batting practice. When you’re on the field, it’s nighttime. We usually don’t hit BP that late. It’s kind of getting dark out. It’s colder. Everyone’s in hoodies, and you’ve got all your new playoff gear on.
“I think there’s something about the calm before the storm.”
Jake Cronenworth agreed, noting that each team and each stadium providing a different setting and energy adds so much more to path to being crowned champions of the baseball world.
“Just the atmosphere,” Cronenworth said. “Not just here, which is amazing as we’ve seen, but even on the road, I think it’s a cool thing. Every team has its own unique environment that’s toward their stadium and toward their team, and I think that’s what makes the playoffs so special. Philly was awesome. Dodger Stadium is always a great road environment (and so is) New York.
“That’s what makes baseball so special.”
Before the Friars can starrt their postseason journey, they still have to finish out the regular season against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday afternoon at 12:10 p.m.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.