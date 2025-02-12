Padres Will Make 2 Blockbuster Trades in Spring Training, Says MLB Analyst
The San Diego Padres have their first official working for pitchers and catchers on Wednesday and the first full squad is scheduled for Monday.
However, there is still plenty to figure out before a roster is finalized.
The starting rotation is a huge storyline heading into camp. Dylan Cease, Yu Darvish. and Michael King are three solid starters but who joins them remains unknown. It could be Matt Waldron and Randy Vásquez or someone else depending on spring performances.
One major roadblock for the Padres this offseason has been payroll and that could affect the rotation, according to MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds.
Reynolds made a bold prediction Monday when he said Cease and King would be traded this spring.
"I think we'll see Cease and King traded in the spring," Reynolds stated. "I just think they are on a different teardown and sad to see because they were right there knocking on the door with the Dodgers."
"They've got to replenish the minor league system," Reynolds added. "Think about the trades they made in the last couple years and all the minor leaguers have gone out the door. All we got to do is look at the (Washington) Nationals and those are the Padres players. But, they're going to replenish it, I think, with those guys ... but they are going to be rebuilding this year."
Rebuilding is a scary word for fans but it not be as terrifying as it usually is.
San Diego still has it core of position players intact like Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Xander Bogearts and Jackson Merrill. However, Jake Cronenworth and Luis Arraez have both been linked to trade rumors.
Spring training is the perfect time to see what the future of the Padres might look like with Leodalis De Vries being in big league camp for the first time.
The Padres’ top prospect, who turned 18 in October, should get a lot of playing time at shortstop in what could reminiscent of 2023 for Merrill. The center fielder burst onto the scene in 2024 and finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting.
Hopefully the sight of spring will help the Padres forget about the miserable winter that was full of bad news and drama.
