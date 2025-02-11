Padres Would Land 2 of MLB's Best Prospects in $14M Blockbuster Trade Proposal
It seems like there is a new trade proposal involving the San Diego Padres each day and this one involves the Atlanta Braves.
According to Bleacher Report, the Padres would send Dylan Cease to the National League East contenders in exchange for two prospects – catcher Drake Baldwin (Braves No. 1), and right-handed pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves No. 3).
This deal would work for the Padres as it would replenish a farm system that gave up three of its top prosepcts to the Chicago White Sox in the deal which brought Cease to San Diego.
Smith-Shawver has the potential to join San Diego’s rotation immediately. The 22-year-old right-hander flashed a 96.2 mph fastball in the majors last season, along with a changeup that generated a 37.5 percent whiff rate.
Meanwhile, Baldwin, who was behind Sean Murphy on Atlanta’s depth chart, could see more opportunities with the Padres. With catcher being a relatively thin position in San Diego, the 23-year-old has a clearer path to playing time.
The Padres find themselves in a difficult situation, with a significant payroll reduction for the 2024 season now compounded by a legal battle over franchise control.
While no one has explicitly stated it, the numerous names surfacing in trade rumors indicate a strong desire to stay under the luxury tax threshold.
Moving Cease and his $13.8 million salary would help in that effort, creating roughly $10 million in space between San Diego’s tax payroll and the first penalty threshold.
Over the past four seasons, Cease has posted a 3.52 ERA while leading Major League Baseball with 891 strikeouts. His overall pitch arsenal is considered elite, with his slider often mentioned as among the best in the game.
With it being February, the list of teams in the market for acquiring Cease has siginficantly shrunk compared to what it reportedly was in November, but there are teams who would love to acquire an ace like him.
As for the Braves, they are in limbo with the starting rotation. Max Fried and Charlie Morton are gone and Spencer Strider is less than a year removed from major elbow surgery.
While Strider's durability is in question, there is also Chris Sale. The 2024 National League Cy Young winner turns 36 and doesn't have many years left before retirement.