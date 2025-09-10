Padres' Xander Bogaerts Reveals Return Timeline as Postseason Nears
San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts broke a bone in his foot two weeks ago, but as the MLB season comes to a close, the veteran is trying to speed up his recovery.
Despite the discussion about the polarizing contract the Padres gave Bogaerts, the 32-year-old has been solid at a crucial position and brings the experience needed in any playoff run.
Bogaerts is hitting .262/.330/.387 on the year, with only 10 home runs, but 49 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. He sits about league-average in terms of run creation (103 wRC+), but his defense is well above average at short.
According to a report from Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Bogaerts is scheduled to undergo imaging on his left foot soon, and the player remains confident in his ability to return before the end of the regular season.
“I feel like that would be huge, seeing big-league pitching,” Bogaerts said, per Acee.
“… Just playing in some games before we possibly make the playoffs will be good.”
Manager Mike Shildt also provided some additional information on Bogaerts' recovery.
“They’re doing some testing on him,” Shildt said, according to Friar Wire. “It’s really very encouraging.
"He’s going to start some light baseball activity. I want to temper the expectations here, but he’s starting to get some stationary ground balls and dry swings. It’s a start.
"The good news is if he recovers he can ramp up activity and, hopefully, before you know he’ll be back on the field. But there are still some hurdles to jump over.”
The Padres were expecting to get him back for the playoffs at some point, but were ruling out a regular season return until recently.
All indications show his recovery is going well, and if it can be done safely, it would do him well to play some regular season games and get a feel for his body heading into October.
The Padres are still not guaranteed to make the playoffs, with a tight race in the National League West, and the NL Wild Card remaining a close pack.
San Diego is relying on its bullpen and rotation to make the playoffs, while leaning on its star players to generate enough offense to win games.
While Bogaerts has been far from a star player this season, he can help support Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado in terms of fielding and make an impact in the playoffs.
