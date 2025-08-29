Padres' Xander Bogaerts Reveals Return Timeline Following Foot Fracture
The San Diego Padres placed All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts on the injured list with a fracture in his foot ahead of their series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday
This is Bogaerts' first trip to the injured list this season, however, he landed on the IL with a fractured shoulder in 2024 and reflected on his experience then when asked for a timetable for his return.
“Couple weeks and looking to be back, hopefully, right before the regular season ends,” Bogaerts said. “That’s what I’m trying to hope for. I had the shoulder and came back a little earlier (than projected). I’m blessed with some nice bones. So hopefully that can help with this time also.”
The 32-year-old shortstop has had a solid year after a slow start, posting excellent months of June and July to recover from an early stumble. He has a .717 OPS and is batting just below league average on the season.
In a corresponding move to Bogaerts' placement, the Padres recalled infielder Mason McCoy from Triple-A El Paso. McCoy had a brief stay in MLB earlier this season, going 0-for-5 across four games in 2025.
Jose Iglesias is playing shortstop for the Padres in their series opener against the Twins, and will likely be the Padres' replacement for the duration of Bogaerts' stay on the injured list.
Iglesias has been the go-to infield replacement for the Friars this season, playing 94 games and notching 254 at-bats this season. He is batting .228 with a .579 OPS with the Padres after signing with San Diego during the offseason.
The Padres will hope Iglesias can hold it down while Bogaerts recovers, as they are in a crucial position in their season. They currently sit two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West and have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last month.
They will hope they can keep the wins coming as they try to chase down the Dodgers in the division despite not playing against them for the remainder of the regular season. They'll look to get off to a good start against the Twins on the road Friday at 5:10 p.m. PT.
