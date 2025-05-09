Padres' Yu Darvish Could Make First Rehab Start Soon in Exciting Development
Injured San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish could make his first rehab start as soon as Tuesday, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Darvish was scheduled to face hitters Thursday in Arizona, a development manager Mike Shildt told reporters was "a substantial step" in Darvish's return from right elbow inflammation.
"It's a good thing for Yu, and it's a great thing for us," Shildt said, via Sammy Levitt of 97.3-FM.
Darvish was scheduled to throw 40 to 50 pitches across three simulated innings, according to Acee.
Darvish went 7-3 with a 3.31 ERA last year for the Padres. He hasn't thrown a competitive inning since spring training, so plenty will be riding on his first rehab outing.
In two Cactus League starts, Darvish allowed six hits, three runs, and three walks across 6.2 innings.
Although Darvish was told he had no damage to his ligament and did not need surgery, the Padres opted for a conservative approach in getting Darvish back to their active roster.
"At times for Yu-san, less is more,” Padres general manager A.J. Preller said in spring training. “And I think for us in terms of understanding, hey, the most important thing is what we saw last year when he was pitching in October. Yu Darvish in October is obviously a very talented and capable pitcher — seeing what he did in L.A. in two starts.
"So I think for us, it’s like understanding that, like, yeah, the World Series isn’t played in April or May. These games are important. But we’re gonna try and do everything we can … to make sure he is as prepared as he can to go perform at a high level.”
The coming postseason isn't the only motivating factor in the Padres' approach to Darvish's injury. In February 2023, the veteran signed a six-year, $108 million contract extension with the Padres that runs through his age-42 season.
Darvish, 38, is owed $20 million this season, $15 million next year, and $14 million in 2027 and 2028.
According to Acee, the number of minor league rehab starts in Darvish's future is unknown "but the Padres are eyeing him making his season debut later this month."
If the Padres want to keep Darvish close to home, the Class-A Lake Elsinore Storm begin a six-game homestand next Tuesday.
