Padres' Yu Darvish Appears to Be Ways Away From Returning
The San Diego Padres opened the season with a starting rotation that was missing right-hander Yu Darvish, who began the 2025 campaign on the injured list.
Darvish was sidelined by elbow discomfort late in spring training, and although he said he's feeling better, it appears the veteran could be out for some time.
“I feel better every day,” Darvish said, via The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.
Darvish played catch this weekend, after being shut down for more than seven days. He is now throwing up to 90 feet, but his progress can't really be determined more than the distance his elbow allows him to throw.
The right-hander still has to throw up to 150 feet before returning to a mound, and even then, Darvish will have to throw multiple bullpen sessions next. Once those steps are complete, Darvish will likely make a rehab start or two before making his 2025 debut with the Padres.
Therefore, the Friar Faithful shouldn't expect Darvish to return quickly. If anything, the Padres will be extremely cautious with the right-hander, who is entering his 13th Major League season.
Earlier this spring, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller spoke about the importance of understanding the team needs Darvish most in October.
“At times for Yu-san, less is more,” Preller said. “And I think for us in terms of understanding, hey, the most important thing is what we saw last year when he was pitching in October. Yu Darvish in October is obviously a very talented and capable pitcher — seeing what he did in L.A. in two starts.
"So I think for us, it’s like understanding that, like, yeah, the World Series isn’t played in April or May. These games are important. But we’re gonna try and do everything we can … to make sure he is as prepared as he can to go perform at a high level.”
