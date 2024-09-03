Padres' Yu Darvish Could Start Wednesday: Report
San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish is expected to take the mound on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers.
Darvish threw a bullpen session on Monday, indicating that the pitcher's return is imminent. Although the club hasn't disclosed the exact start date for Darvish, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Tribune reported that a Darvish return on Wednesday is probable.
"Darvish is really in a really good spot. He came out of the four innings that he threw … in a controlled setting against competition, so that's healthy," Padres manager Mike Shildt said. "Threw 66 pitches. Velocity was really good. Spin was really good. He just threw the ball really well. He’s in a good spot. We'll finalize his next step and you'll hear it sooner rather than later."
Darvish hasn't pitched for the Padres since May 29 due to a number of groin and elbow injuries. In July, the righty was placed on the restricted listed due to a private family matter. There was no timeline for the right-hander's return when he was first put on the restricted list.
Darvish voluntarily went without pay during his leave of absence from the San Diego Padres. Padres general manager A.J. Preller gave Darvish the option to remain on the injured list so the pitcher could continue being paid his salary, yet he declined.
Darvish has a $108 million contract with San Diego, but he received none of his salary when he made the unique decision to go on the restricted list.
Preller, who has known the pitcher for over a decade, made the effort to call Darvish once a week just to check in with the pitcher. It was never about baseball.
The unprecedented move saved the Padres approximately $4 million, according to The Athletic.
The 38-year-old has a 4-3 record, a 3.20 ERA, and a 1.07 WHIP this season for San Diego. His return to the mound for the Padres is monumental for a thinned rotation.
The leading pitchers for the Padres are Darvish and Joe Musgrove, both All-Stars.
It's a big week for the San Diego Padres as Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to be in Monday's lineup. Darvish shouldn't be far behind in his return. The arrival of the two Padres stars is timely given just one month remains in the regular season.
The Padres are currently five games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, which means that September is a crucial month for the club.