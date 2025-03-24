Padres' Yu Darvish Examined by Orthopedic Surgeon for Elbow Inflammation
The San Diego Padres have a few questions that need to be answered ahead of Opening Day on Thursday.
In fact, it is a little more than a few questions as recent pitching injuries haven't made manager Mike Shildt's job any easier.
A potential Opening Day starter was veteran ace Yu Darvish, but what started as general fatigue has now turned to a diagnosis of elbow inflammation, and he will miss the start of the year.
San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee revealed that Darvish has seen renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister who has given the team reason to believe there is no ligament damage and therefore no surgery required. Acee also reported that the Padres value preserving Darvish to be available later in the season more than rushing him to the mound to potentially start before he is fully ready.
Shildt doesn't seem too worried about the slower pace to bring back the veteran as he claimed that the 38-year-old is expected to continue playing catch in the next few days.
“He’s going to start playing catch over there sometime here soon,” Shildt said. “Rest, get back home, enjoy some family. And he’s just getting started early getting back with our group in San Diego.”
With the starting pitching rotation in flux due to not just Darvish, but the 26-game starter from last season Matt Waldron's injury as well, there are only three locks in the pitcher's room that the team knows will be on the mound.
Michael King has been announced as the Opening Day starter with Dylan Cease to follow the next day. Newly signed Nick Pivetta is going to pitch an additional minor league game and will start the Friars' fourth game of the season. This leaves two spots in the rotation available
With Kyle Hart, Stephen Kolek, and Randy Vásquez battling for the last two spots, the final days of the rotational battle will be exciting for fans to monitor as all three men have the demonstrated talent to thrive in one of those spots.
