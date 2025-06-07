Padres' Yu Darvish Still Has No Timeline to Return
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish has been sidelined with elbow inflammation since spring training, and still does not have a timeline to return.
The Padres shut the right-hander down from pitching March 13, and placed him on the 15-day injured list two weeks later on March 27. Darvish is no stranger to injuries in his left elbow, as he experienced a bone spur in 2023 and a stress reaction in 2018.
He made his only rehab start so far May 14 with Triple-A El Paso, where he pitched four innings and struck out four while allowing just two runs. The starter once again shut himself down from pitching after the appearance, saying he had tightness in his elbow.
“We can have our timelines and we need to have them,” manager Mike Shildt said. “But Darvish is an experienced guy and he’s going to create his own timelines with us.”
Darvish's return has been highly anticipated by Padres fans, who are more than familiar with what he can do in an injury-shortened season. Darvish made just 16 starts in 2024 due to injury and personal matters, but he was a force on the mound for the Padres, posting a 3.31 ERA with a 7-3 record.
The Athletic's Padres beat writer Dennis Lin says Darvish still has no timeline for his return, though he threw a 19-pitch bullpen at Oracle park on Tuesday ahead of the Padres game against the San Francisco Giants. Lin added Michael King, who is also on the injured list, doesn't have a timeline for his return either. He has been on the 15-day IL since May 25 with a pinched nerve.
The Padres are entering a crucial part of their year, as they trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by just one game following the Dodgers' loss Friday. The Padres continue their set against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday at 4:35 p.m. PT, and will face the Dodgers in the subsequent series.
