Padres Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands All-Star Outfielder for Top Prospect, Reliever
The San Diego Padres' scramble to find an every day left fielder has linked them to numerous big name stars across MLB, but the candidate generating the most interest from the Friars appears to be Boston Red Sox All-Star Jarren Duran.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer proposed a trade package the Padres could offer the Red Sox for Duran, which includes Padres No. 1 prospect shortstop Leo De Vries and reliever Jeremiah Estrada.
More news: Padres Should Go All In For $107 Million All-Star Outfielder on Trade Block
The Padres' appeal in Duran is easy to understand, as their left fielders have the third lowest wRC+ across MLB this season, and Duran is a sure upgrade.
Duran broke out in 2024 after a solid 2023 season, making his first All-Star game — and even receiving All-Star Game MVP after hitting a home run — and leading MLB in doubles and triples. He slashed .285/.342/.492 and posted a career high OPS+ of 134.
This season, the 28-year-old has been impressive, though not quite reaching his numbers from last year. He still leads MLB with six triples, but his averages have taken a minor dip to .274/.323/.423.
Duran is making $3.75 million this year and has a $8 million club option next year, as well as two more years of arbitration eligibility.
The issue with this proposal, Rymer says, is the amount the Padres would need to give up.
De Vries is the No. 3 prospect in MLB, and the Padres will likely not want to consider moving the 18-year-old.
The shortstop is having a stellar season in High-A, posting a .237/.361/.441 slash line with Fort Worth, and has shown glimpses of his potential throughout the season. "El Mutante" had a 5-for-5 showing April 14 against Lansing, where he hit for the cycle and crushed two home runs, driving home eight runs in a 15-14 victory.
Estrada is also an important piece for the Padres, as he has made 29 appearances out of the bullpen, only two less than fellow Padre Jason Adam, who leads the league with 31. He has a 2.36 ERA through 26.2 innings this season, and has the highest strikeouts per nine innings mark on the Padres (13.5).
More news: Padres' AJ Preller Called AL East Squad to Discuss Blockbuster Trade
The Padres have been in on Duran before, and they seem to be again, as general manager A.J Preller checked on the outfielder's availability this season. Whether or not this package — or even Duran — will be the Padres solution is yet to be seen, but one thing remains clear: The Padres desperately need a left fielder.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.