Padres' Yuki Matsui Still Searching for Command Amid Hot Streak
Yuki Matsui's first season in Major League Baseball has been a rollercoaster ride. He's had some nice outings, followed by some rough ones, but San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt continues running him out there.
From the end of the 2023 season until Dec. 22, the Padres didn't sign a major league free agent while many teams invested in stars or made depth moves in free agency. Matsui's five-year, $28 million contract would be one of just three the Padres issued until pitchers and catchers reported to spring training. (Matsui's deal includes opt-outs after 2026 and 2027, as well as an injury clause that can convert the fifth year of the contract into a club option. )
Lately, Matsui has deserved every one of his opportunities. He hasn't allowed a run since June 4 and has lowered his earned run average to 3.82. It was 4.97 after he allowed three earned runs against the Los Angeles Angels that day while failing to record an out.
Matsui's biggest fault is his 20.5 percent walk rate over his past 20 games — the highest in the majors among pitchers who have thrown more than 10 innings since May 1. Thursday night was the seventh time this season he has thrown strikes on 50 percent or fewer of his pitches.
It is incredible to see how Matsui has lowered his ERA by more than one run in June when he struggles to throw strikes. He has only worked a clean inning once this month.
Before signing with the Padres, Matsui spent nearly a decade as an elite closer for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles of the NPB. Matsui notched a career-high 39 saves last season, his sixth since 2015 with at least 30 saves.