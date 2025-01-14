Roki Sasaki Predicted to Join Padres Over Dodgers by Former MLB GM
As the signing of Roki Sasaki is expected to happen in a matter of days, the latest prediction has the Japanese phenom joining the San Diego Padres.
More news: Padres Sign Former Braves, Tigers Pitcher to Bolster Depth
The Los Angeles Dodgers were once considered the favorites to sign Sasaki, but as the winter has progressed, their chances have reportedly only decreased as of late. The Athletic's Jim Bowden predicts the pitcher's connection to the Padres should propel him to join San Diego. This article was released before the New York Yankees were eliminated, and Bowden predicted he would wind up in San Diego or New York. Now, only the Padres are left.
"Wolfe recently provided an update on the 23-year-old star’s unusual free agency, but none of us know how this ends or what exactly Sasaki is thinking," Bowden wrote. "His favorite player growing up was Masahiro Tanaka, which would lead me to guess he was at least somewhat of a Yankees fan.
"He considers Yu Darvish a godfather-type influence, and the Padres veteran mentored Sasaki during Japan’s championship run in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Therefore, for no other reason, I’ll predict he signs with either the Yankees or San Diego."
The reality of the situation is the Padres need Sasaki. The financial situation in San Diego has made this offseason complex for several reasons.
The Padres had everything in 2024. From a dynamic lineup to a lights out bullpen, the team should have been invincible.
The team came up short, but the fanbase was hopeful for next season. However, the winter has exposed a dilemma in San Diego: Spend less, but bring more talent.
While the Padres are trying to cut payroll, the front office is still trying to engineer a winning roster. It's quite the challenge and it could be why the Padres have been rather quiet.
Alas, moves must be made and it likely starts with Sasaki.
Losing out on Sasaki would be detrimental for the future of the organization.
While the Padres are hoping to cut payroll by trading away players, it would be easier to do so if Sasaki took up a spot in the starting rotation. Then losing other players like Dylan Cease wouldn't exactly hurt the roster.
Sasaki is the best bargain in baseball, since his signing brings a level playing field for the most part. Teams can only sign Sasaki with money from their international bonus pool, meaning he won't be landing a landmark contract this offseason.
For the Padres, there is no alternative to the 23-year-old pitcher, whose free agency situation is unusual but extremely beneficial for a small market team like San Diego.
More news: Padres Predicted to Land $37M All-Star in Blockbuster Luis Arraez Trade