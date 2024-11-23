Roki Sasaki's Expected Signing Date Bodes Well for Padres' Chances Over Dodgers
The San Diego Padres are looking to add a starting pitcher this winter. The Padres have a good chance of landing Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki since he is expected to be part of the 2025 international signing class.
If Sasaki doesn't sign until the next period which opens on Jan. 15, as he is believed to do so, then the Padres would have more money in their international bonus pool to offer the 23-year-old pitcher. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers would be among teams with the least amount of money if Sasaki were to sign as part of the 2025 class.
Earlier this week, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed the speculation that Sasaki would be part of the 2025 international signing class.
"It kind of looks like the way it's going to shake out that the signing there, just because of the timing, will happen in the new pool period," Manfred said.
All 30 clubs have 45 days to negotiate with a player that's been posted from Nippon Professional Baseball. However, only two specific clubs have strong ties to Sasaki: the Padres and the Dodgers.
Both National League West rosters include some of Sasaki's former Team Japan teammates. Veteran pitcher Yu Darvish reportedly has a strong connection with Sasaki, which could be another reason for the young pitcher to sign with San Diego.
The Dodgers have Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto who were also close to Sasaki during Team Japan's journey in the World Baseball Classic. However, the Padres still have a major advantage if Sasaki waits until the next signing period to choose a team.
The Padres would have more money than the Dodgers to offer Sasaki if he chose to sign as part of the 2025 class. Additionally, The Athletic's Jim Bowden believes Sasaki would have a better chance of getting more endorsement opportunities joining the Padres.
If he went to Los Angeles, Sasaki would be in the shadows of Ohtani and Yamamoto, says Bowden. In San Diego, Sasaki would get more endorsement opportunities and he would avoid the media horde that comes with playing in Los Angeles.
Overall, San Diego seems to be an optimal place for the young, developing pitcher.