Should the Padres Trade Dylan Cease Before He Hits Free Agency Next Offseason?
San Diego Padres right-hander Dylan Cease has been at the center of trade rumors since the offseason began.
After the signing of right-hander Nick Pivetta, it appeared the Padres had cemented their No. 4 starter in the rotation, so the departure of Cease seemed unlikely. Furthermore, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller indicated the Padres planned to start the season with Cease in the rotation.
"He's a very big part of our club," Preller told reporters including MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. "The additions the last couple days supplement what's a really good rotation. That's our focus here going forward — having that strong rotation."
Nevertheless, the 29-year-old's name has continued to emerge in trade predictions, but he is poised for a strong performance regardless of which team he pitches for in 2025.
Cease went 14-11 with an ERA of 3.47 in his first season with the Padres. Cease had 224 strikeouts to only 65 walks across a career-high 189.1 innings pitched in 2024. He's a valuable asset to any club's rotation.
Cease is set to enter his final year of team control in 2025, and pending another strong performance, he is predicted to earn a landmark deal for the 2025-26 offseason.
According to Spotrac, Cease is predicted to sign a five-year, $108 million contract. The Padres' payroll restrictions make the organization's odds of landing Cease doubtful, but trading him in 2025 would only hurt the San Diego starting rotation.
The window for the Padres to win a World Series is quickly closing, and dealing Cease before Opening Day or at the trade deadline would only decrease their chances of playing in the final days of October.
The Padres should hold on to Cease for the 2025 season, and part ways with the right-hander once he hits free agency next offseason.
