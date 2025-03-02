Jackson Merrill 'Curious' About New Spot in Padres Lineup
The San Diego Padres have many reasons why their expectations are through the roof ahead of Opening Day.
One could be the untimely postseason exit in 2024, another could be the key moves made recently in free agency, but another major reason is Jackson Merrill.
Merrill dazzled fans with his bat last season, but the best part is that he will only be 22 years old in April.
One of the many reasons to be excited about Merrill is his versatility. Wherever the outfielder was in the lineup, he was able to thrive.
Starting the season off batting ninth for a few games, the young star showed that he was worthy of a higher and higher spot in the order. Providing a spark in the sixth place in the order proved to be where most of his damage would be done on opposing hitters.
It appears that Merrill is moving up once again and seems to be on his way to replace Jurickson Profar in the No. 3 spot in the order.
Merrill talked to The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee about what his expectations are for this season and potentially batting third.
“I’m curious,” Merrill said. “I’m excited for wherever they put me. At the same time, I am curious, because I wonder how different (at-bats) will be, because nobody gets pitched the same. Everybody gets pitched different. It all depends on the spot you’re in. But having protection, in a way, is helpful, because they have to pitch to me. But then also, like being one that’s protecting somebody else, that’s a good role for me, because I can also walk more and hit.
"I’m curious more than anything. I’m definitely not afraid. I’m excited.”
His lack of fear and curiosity are two major factors of why he has been so successful despite his age. Things are certainly trending in the right direction in San Diego, and Merrill is a focal point of the movement.
