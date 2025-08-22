Surprise Padres Trade Deadline Addition Named Second-Best in MLB
The San Diego Padres pulled off the best trade deadline in baseball this season. They landed upgrades where they needed them and managed to do it without trading some of their best players.
One of the Padres’ biggest needs ahead of the trade deadline was a left fielder. San Diego had signed veteran left fielder Jason Heyward to a one-year deal but his poor performance ultimately led to being released from the organization.
The Padres utilized Gavin Sheets in left field but wanted to add another strong bat to the lineup who could play left field instead.
San Diego got just that when they acquired outfielder Ramón Laureano from the Baltimore Orioles. In addition to Laureano, the deal came with All-Star first baseman Ryan O’Hearn in exchange for six top prospects.
O’Hearn has not gotten many starting opportunities, but Laureano has become the Padres’ every day left fielder.
MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger named who he believes are the top nine trade deadline additions this season. Laureano was selected as the second-best addition behind Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jhoan Duran.
Laureano has been the powerful bat the Padres were looking for since joining the team in August. He is slashing .324/.378/.603 with a .981 OPS and four home runs in 18 games.
Laureano hit the first home run in his third game with the team against the St. Louis Cardinals and hit homers in back-to-back games against the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Since adding Laureno and other trade deadline additions like closer Mason Miller to the roster, the Padres have skyrocketed in the National League West.
Although the Dodgers ultimately swept the Padres in their most recent series, San Diego held the lead in the division ahead of the series. The Padres will get a rematch against the Dodgers this weekend at Petco Park, which could end with San Diego back on top.
Laureano has limited postseason experience, playing in 11 games throughout his career. He went 0-for-8 in two games with the Athletics last season after not playing in the postseason since 2020.
The Padres are expected to make a deep postseason run. If Laureano can keep his momentum going, he will continue to shine through October.
