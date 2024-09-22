The Padres' Starting Rotation is the Envy of Every Playoff-Bound Team
There is a healthy confidence inside the San Diego Padres clubhouse.
The offense is scoring runs, the starting rotation includes four shutdown pitchers and the bullpen is one of the best in the league.
San Diego definitely has playoff-caliber stuff but is it World Series worthy? Time will tell.
“It’s a good team,” Astros manager Joe Espada said of the Padres. “It’s a really good team. They made some good acquisitions (at the trade deadline) and the back end is pretty good. They put the bat on the ball. There’s some tough outs. Center fielder (Jackson Merrill) is a pretty, pretty good player. We know what Machado can do. And that lineup, it’s just a complete offense.”
As of Friday, the Padres' rotation has posted a 2.44 ERA, placing them fifth overall and third among playoff contenders in both leagues in the past 15 games. The run began on Sept. 1, They've also held opponents to a .204 batting average, ranking fourth overall and second among contending teams.
“We know what has to be done if we want to make it to the next level, and we all want that,” Dylan Cease said. “So we’re all locked in right now.”
“It starts with the horses at the beginning of the game,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said when asked about the significance of the rotation appearing to be at its best as the playoffs approach. “… The whole group has been tremendous.”
Cease is clearly the leader of the rotation. He has thrown at least six scoreless innings in seven of his team-high 32 starts.
In his last start, against the Houston Astros, he was dominant.
Nine of Houston's at-bats were over in two pitches or fewer. Cease only reached a three-ball count three times. The Astros, known for their low strikeout rate—better than all but two teams (the Royals and Padres)—struck out just five times last night against the pitcher who ranks second in the majors for strikeouts.
It also marked his league-leading fifth outing of at least seven scoreless innings while giving up no more than two hits. (In another start, he allowed just one run on one hit over seven innings.)
“To do that with that team over there,” Machado said, “shows you what he’s capable of.”
Cease completed five innings with just 61 pitches, six innings with 72, and seven innings with 85. Having already thrown 100 or more pitches a league-leading 17 times this season, he knew what he was capable of.
At the end of the night, Cease thought his performance against the Astros was better than his July 25 no-hitter.
“In terms of execution, arguably this was maybe a little better. But … a no-hitter is just special.”