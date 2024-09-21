Padres News: New Dylan Cease Mural is the Most San Diego Thing Ever
Dylan Cease has yet to complete his first season with the Padres. But, that has not stopped him from becoming an icon in San Diego. The 28-year-old is featured on his own mural in Chula Vista, California, which was shared via Twitter/X by the San Diego Union-Tribune’s Annie Heilbrunn.
The mural depicts a serious Cease in the Padres’ classic pinstripe uniforms. While Cease is drawn in black and white, he is surrounded by colors similar to those utilized on the Padres’ City Connect Uniforms. Swapping yellow out for orange, the mural is colored with teal, pink, and orange splatters. Additionally, the colors are used to highlight the phrase “Cease De Puede”.
The Spanish phrase is a play on words to the popular phrase, “Si Se Puede”, which means “Yes, you can.” The phrase was initially used by Mexican-American historical figures such as Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta, who played significant roles in advocating for the rights of the United Farm Workers of America (UFWA) in the 1970s.
Although the UFWA was formed in Northern California, San Diego is home to many Mexican-Americans as it neighbors the Mexican border. Petco Park is less than an hour away from the border.
In the case of the six-season MLB veteran, the phrase is altered to roughly translate to “Cease can.” And it is true. Since the Padres traded four prospects to the Chicago White Sox for Cease just before Opening Day, he has been the catalyst for much of the Padres’ success.
Cease is the Padres’ most-used starter, leading all San Diego starting pitchers with 32 starts and 184.1 innings pitched. He posts a 3.42 ERA while logging 220 strikeouts, which puts him eight strikeouts away from setting a new career-high. Cease also boasts the second-lowest batting average against him in the National League, with an impressive .199 average.
In July, the Georgia native was named the NL Pitcher of the Month after throwing the first no-hitter of his career. Cease became the second Padres pitcher in history to accomplish the feat. Current Padres teammate Joe Musgrove was the first to reach the feat in April 2021.
Cease came close to notching his second no-hitter of the season on Wednesday when he allowed only two hits across 8.1 innings and retired the first 15 batters he faced.
The Padres are holding the first of three NL Wild Card spots, making them a nearly inevitable postseason team. Cease's talent on the mound has helped revive a team that has only made two postseason appearances since 2006.