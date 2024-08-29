Veteran Padres Outfielder Says Two NL West Rivals Can't Compete With SD in One Regard
Communication is a pillar of the San Diego Padres' clubhouse this season. It's what has gotten the team within spitting distance of the National League West lead so far. There's more to their success than in-game scouting, and talking to teammates, but the principle is one players plan to employ to get them over the top.
“That’s what winning teams do — communicate, help each other,” David Peralta told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “There’s not selfishness here. Even if I got an out, I’m going to tell my teammates coming back, ‘This guy has this and this. The ball does this.’ So my teammate can be ready for whatever. That’s what makes teams on another level — a winning team.”
Peralta formerly played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks. He understands what it means to play for a competitive National League West team. However, the San Diego clubhouse is different.
The Padres are observing what pitches are being thrown during their at-bats, then relaying that information to teammates during the game. These reports give their teammates inside information on how to approach each pitcher they face.
The communication has transformed the San Diego clubhouse into a winning team. The Padres lead the league in batting average and are ranked in the top ten in runs scored, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage.
The Padres were once a team that never led the majors in batting. The last time San Diego finished a full season ranked in the top 10 was in 2004. Two decades later, the Padres are one of the best-hitting teams in the National League: fourth in runs, fourth in OPS, first in batting average, first in strikeout percentage.
Real-time exchanges between players are a contributing factor to these across-the-board improvements. Though communicating with teammates isn't a new thing, the Padres are using the in-game information consistently and thoroughly.
Padres hitting coach Victor Rodriguez said the clubhouse has made communication a priority since spring training.
“We give the report on the pitchers, but (hitters) are the ones facing them,” Rodriguez said. “And they can make some adjustments, and the pitches might look different than what we said. The communication about that is important . … First day, we touched on the importance of communication, the importance of not throwing anybody under the bus because we gave the wrong information. We’re going to give the wrong information because we’re not perfect as a hitting coach. But if they see something different (they can) help us help them.”
The commitment to sharing information with every player is a crucial part to each matchup for San Diego.
“We need to,” Donovan Solano said. “It’s part of the DNA of our team.”
Every winning team usually has some characteristic that other clubhouses don't. That characteristic can be the difference between winning a ring or going home with nothing. The Padres have found theirs.