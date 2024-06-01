Watch: Three Padres Minor Leaguers Get Ejected After One Play
San Diego Padres pitching prospect Adam Mazur went through the ringer allowing four runs and not recording an out in the third inning of Triple-A El Paso’s 6-3 loss at Round Rock on Thursday.
But, the majority of the excitement came in the third inning when a contested stolen base call wound up getting manager Pete Zamora, catcher Kevin Plawecki, and second baseman Nate Mondou all ejected. The video below shows the series of events leading to the ejections.
Mazur struck out three on Thursday and allowed three hits and two walks. He threw 49 pitches with only 26 strikes in two innings of work. Mazur did not pitch as bad as his line might indicate, as he only allowed five baserunners.
The second-round pick of the Padres in the 2022 draft fell to 1-2 in Triple-A. He was 3-1 in Double-A before his promotion.
Mazur's earned run average has skyrocketed to 7.11 through four starts since he was promoted from Double-A San Antonio, where he had a 1.95 ERA across six starts. In his four starts with El Paso, Mazur has allowed 15 runs on 21 hits, including four homers and four walks. He has struck out 18 over 19 innings of work.