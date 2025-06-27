What Will Padres Do at Trade Deadline? AJ Preller Answers
There are some who believe the window for the San Diego Padres to win a World Series is quickly closing. While the Friars have gotten close to hoisting the Commissioner's Trophy, the end goal has yet to be met.
As the trade deadline quickly approaches, it remains unclear how the Padres plan to perfect the roster ahead of the postseason. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller confirmed the Friars are looking to be buyers this summer.
“We’ve had years where we’ve been aggressive. We’ve had years where we stood pat. We’ve had years where we’ve pivoted and dealt for prospects and minor-league players. I think your team kind of tells you where we’re at. I think we’re always open-minded,” Preller said. “And I think for right now, it’s looking like we’re hoping to add to the club we have, but we’re always going to be open to what direction we need to go and that makes the most sense for the team for now and the future.”
The Padres are currently second in the National League West. The team is currently in the NL's final Wild-Card spot, but it's evident San Diego squad will need a boost at the deadline in order to make another deep playoff push.
The Friars could use another starting pitcher to add to their depleted rotation, but the team could also use a left fielder. It remains to be seen whether Preller can strike gold this summer and add both an arm and outfielder to the roster.
The Padres have payroll restrictions and a farm system that has largely been gutted in years prior. Preller has earned a reputation for making shocking deals, and he will certainly need to work his magic once more if the Padres want to reach championship status.
