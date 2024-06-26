What Would Garrett Crochet Cost Padres in Trade? Former GM Takes a Guess
The San Diego Padres, a team on the verge of becoming a formidable playoff contender, are now at a crucial juncture. As the MLB trade deadline looms, the Padres could seize the opportunity to bolster their roster, potentially propelling them to the top of the standings and into the postseason. This scenario is not far-fetched. A well-executed trade, such as one for Chicago White Sox standout pitcher Garrett Crochet, could be the game-changer they need.
Crochet is available as the trade deadline approaches, and the Padres can throw their hats in the ring. The Padres are reportedly interested in the 25-year-old; but the question on everyone's minds: what would a trade for him look like?
Former general manager turned reporter for The Athletic, Jim Bowden, gave his thoughts on a potential deal — and it has the Padres giving up a haul. According to Bowden's trade, the Padres would give up left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling, left-handed pitcher Austin Krob, and shortstop Leodalis De Vries for Crochet.
"The Padres don't like to make a habit of trading from their top-five prospect shelf but they're going to have to if they want to land Crochet, who is controllable through the 2026 season," said Bowden. "The 24-year-old leads the American League in strikeouts with 124 in 88 2/3 innings and has posted a 3.25 ERA and 2.59 FIP over 16 starts. He's tied for sixth in the majors among all pitchers with 3.2 WAR, according to Baseball Reference. The Padres and White Sox got together on the Dylan Cease deal in March — could they link up on another big starting pitcher trade a few months later? Adding a starter of Crochet's caliber would really improve San Diego's chances of landing a playoff spot. In return, the White Sox would gain three of the Padres' top 10 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, in Snelling (No. 2), De Vries (No. 4) and Krob (No. 9)."
The White Sox are the worst team in the majors, but Crochet has been one of the lone bright spots in a horrid season for the Southsiders.
The 25-year-old has been efficient, going 6-6 with a 3.05 ERA, 130 strikeouts, and a 0.94 WHIP in 94.1 innings and 17 games. The southpaw is having a career year and establishing himself among the best pitchers in the league. He also just threw 5.2 shutout innings against the Padres' division rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
Crochet will be a hot commodity at the deadline, with many contenders vying for his talents. The price could be high, but that has rarely prevented the Padres from making a blockbuster trade.
They've already made one trade with the White Sox this year to acquire Dylan Cease. Could another be in store before the July 30 deadline?