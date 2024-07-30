White Sox GM Blasts Potential Padres Trade Target
Garrett Crochet might have done the San Diego Padres a favor.
While general manager A.J. Preller has been publicly mum about how trade discussions are going, Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz has not. That's rare for any executive in the days leading up to Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, but Crochet has presented Getz with an unusual — and unwanted — circumstance.
Minor concerns about Crochet escalated in a major way when Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Crochet preferred to remain a starter the remainder of this season, and would only pitch in the postseason if he could sign a contract extension first. Speaking to reporters Monday, Getz acknowledged the public revelation of Crochet's requests has "created some questions" about the pitcher.
The Padres are among the teams widely reported to be talking to the White Sox about Crochet.
Ostensibly, the public revelation of his requests could only hurt Getz's position of leverage.
"The short-term and long-term consequences are unknown," he told reporters, including ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
If the Padres are still engaged on Crochet, the asking price might be lower now — or, at least, the bidding war might have halted as other suitors drop out. Heyman counted the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres among "many" interested teams.
Crochet, 25, has been excellent in his first season as a starting pitcher, going 6-8 with a 3.23 ERA in 22 starts. He leads the American League with 160 strikeouts in 114.1 innings. Crochet is under team control through the 2027 season, and the White Sox might simply choose to hold onto him through the remainder of the season — if they have the choice of trading him at all.
"The communication had been very strong between Garrett and I and his agency," Getz said. "I was a little surprised and taken aback by how they went about it, considering I had a conversation with his agent the night before. That's not exactly the tactic I would have taken, being a former player, just because the dialogue has been so honest and real and careful and mindful of his career. I was a little surprised by it. I was."
Perhaps we'll learn by Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline how much interest in Crochet has calmed down.