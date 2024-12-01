Who Are the Best Available Players in MLB Free Agency After Padres' Rival Signs Blake Snell?
Blake Snell is no longer on the market after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The left-hander's five-year, $182 million deal with the San Diego Padres' rival has forced the Friars to turn their attention elsewhere when it comes to adding to their roster.
There is also the possibility that the Dodgers aren't even done making offseason deal yet which could also hurt the Padres moving forward. However, there are still several free agents who have yet to sign anywhere giving San Diego an inkling of hope that they could still bid on some of the league's top talent.
Here is a look at a few of the names the Padres could still negotiate with:
Juan Soto, OF
According to NJ.com, the former Padre has received five initial offers from the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Dodgers, and Blue Jays. However, don't count San Diego out.
The 26-year-old is coming off a standout 2024 season, where he matched a career-high with 41 home runs, drove in 109 RBIs, and posted a .989 OPS. Soto leads the list of 12 players who declined qualifying offers earlier this month, meaning his next team will forfeit a draft pick upon signing him.
Roki Sasaki, RHP
While the Los Angeles Dodgers are still linked to the Japanese free agent, so are the Padres.
Commissioner Rob Manfred recently informed reporters that 23-year-old Japanese ace Roki Sasaki is unlikely to sign until the 2025 international signing period begins, allowing all 30 MLB teams to be in contention. Had Sasaki opted to sign before December 15, only the Dodgers had enough remaining in their bonus pool — just a few million dollars — to secure his signing.
WIlly Adames, SS
San Diego still needs to figure out its starting shortstop situation for 2025. Ha-Seong Kim elected to opt-out of his contract leaving the Padres with Xander Bogaerts or a free agent.
At 29, the player enters free agency after a career-best season, setting personal records with 32 home runs, 112 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases. Multiple reports have linked the Phillies and Red Sox as potential suitors.
Corbin Burnes, RHP
If the Padres don't win the Sasaki lottery and Burnes is still available then their attention should turn to him. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner achieved a career-high 15 wins with a 2.92 ERA following an offseason trade to Baltimore.
Burnes declined his qualifying offer from the Orioles earlier this month becoming a free agent for the first time in his career.
Tanner Scott, LHP
San Diego had one of the best bullpens in the second half after acquiring arms like Scott at the trade deadline. The 30-year-old Scott is fresh off an All-Star season, recording 22 saves during a campaign that started with the Marlins.
Jurickson Profar, OF
Honestly, it is hard to imagine the Padres outfield with Profar. He is coming off the best season of his career and was named a starter for the National League in the All-Star Game.
The market for Profar should be interesting considering his 2024 deal was only for one year and $1 million.