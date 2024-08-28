Why Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Might Not Need a Rehab Assignment
One of the most important players in the San Diego Padres organization could return from the injured list soon — without a minor league rehab assignment.
Fernando Tatis Jr. sprinted in the outfield on Thursday, then took batting practice with the team for the first time on Friday. His sights are set on a September return.
Manager Mike Shildt gave reporters an update on Tuesday regarding Tatis and what he will be doing at the Padres’ year-round training camp in Arizona this week:
“He’s hitting on the back fields,” said Shildt. “It’s more set up as simulated games. We have a defense and a pitcher. It’s like a game but in a controlled setting. He can get a lot of at-bats and see a lot of pitches from right-handers and left-handers … fastballs."
It's not unusual for teams to maintain a staff at their spring training complex year-round to accommodate such an arrangement. The Padres are not alone in trainsitioning from spring training to extended spring training, then the Arizona Complex League, all while welcoming rehabbing players to their facility in Peoria, Ariz. throughout the year.
“We can create situational opportunities for (Tatis) that you can’t control in games necessarily," Shildt continued. "Runner at second base, runner at third with less than two outs. All those different things that you can put into a simulated game situation that allows him to get a lot of at-bats.
Shildt noted that Xander Bogaerts rehabbed his left shoulder fracture in similar fashion. Bogaerts needed about a week's worth of minor league rehab games before he rejoined the Padres in July.
“So, we’ll see what that looks like with Tatis," Shildt said. "He might not have a rehab assignment.”
When Tatis returns to the lineup, the Padres will finally have one of the league's strongest offenses to go along with their pitching. It's likely that Shildt inserts Tatis in the No. 2 hole, which would push Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts and Jackson Merrill to fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.
Tatis hasn't played since June 21 and was hitting .279 with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs when he went on the injured list.
Even without Tatis, the Padres have maintained a National League Wild Card spot.
"It's been amazing. I said it on the day everybody knew I was going on the IL that it's a great team," Tatis said. "Not a single player can carry any team. It's a really good team. I'm happy for what we have accomplished together.
"The boys picking up every single guy; it's not one guy, it's everybody — the entire lineup, the entire rotation. The bullpen is lights out. Those boys have been outstanding," he added. "I'm really happy with my team. It's a great group of guys we have over here."