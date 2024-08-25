Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Offers Bold Prediction About His Return
San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. took part in batting practice on Friday at Petco Park as he continues to work through a stress reaction in his right femur. The practice was a key step for the 25-year-old, who last played for the Padres on June 21.
Despite an encouraging batting practice, there is no clear timetable for when Tatis could return to playing for the team. Tatis did offer one encouraging note, saying he's 'definitely playing baseball next month.'
“I really don’t have specific dates,” Tatis said, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I feel like that’s more of a conversation between the training staff, the manager and myself and A.J. (Preller). But, I mean, I’m definitely playing baseball next month. That’s what it looks like.”
Prior to going on the injured list, Tatis had been playing through the injury for the entire season. Even with the injury, Tatis played well enough to make his second career All-Star team. Tatis, who had a 17-game hit streak earlier in the season, was part of an entire Padres' outfield that made the All-Star team.
Overall, the right fielder was slashing .279/.354/.468 with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs through 80 games.
While the Padres have missed Tatis, they have still managed to succeed without one of their best players. The Padres are currently positioned to make the playoffs, holding a 73-57 record. They have been phenomenal since the All-Star break, winning 16 of their first 18 games after the break.
This performance comes as no surprise to Tatis, though.
“This is a great team, and not a single player can carry any team,” Tatis said, via Acee. “This a really good team. I’m happy for what we have accomplished together. And the boys (are) picking up every single guy. It’s not one guy, it’s everybody. The entire lineup, the entire rotation, the bullpen is lights-out. You know, the boys have been outstanding. So I’m really happy with my team. This is a great group of guys that we have over here.”
Along with Tatis, the Padres are also hoping to see the return of Yu Darvish next month. Darvish returned to the team from the restricted list on Friday and even threw a bullpen session. Darvish has not pitched since late May but is now back with the team.