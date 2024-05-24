Will Padres Fans Cheer or Boo Yankees' Juan Soto When He Returns to Petco Park?
Juan Soto is returning to Petco Park tonight, but this time in a different jersey.
The four-time Silver Slugger was traded from the San Diego Padres to the New York Yankees in December as a method to cut costs for the Padres. Joining Soto in the trade was two-time Gold Glove center fielder Trent Grisham. In exchange, the Padres received a package of right-handed pitchers consisting of Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vasquez, Drew Thorpe, and catcher Kyle Higashioka that addressed their need for pitching depth.
Since joining the Yankees, Soto has garnered attention as a candidate for the American League MVP title. Soto ranks in the top five in both leagues in home runs (13), RBIs (41) and OPS (.972). His .312 batting average ranks third in the American League. The Yankees have the highest winning percentage (.673) across the league.
The Padres and Yankees’ first series of 2024 begins Friday at Petco Park. While some fans are ready to welcome Soto back to San Diego with open arms, others are prepared to “boo” the former Padre.
Fans who vote to “cheer” — the overwhelming majority — do not blame the three-time All-Star for last year’s disappointment in the standings. Soto stood as the lone Padres player in the National League’s top 10 for OPS, adjusted OPS, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, RBIs, and home runs.
Maybe the most compelling reason to set personal feelings aside and cheer Soto regardless? Peter Seidler, the Padres' late owner who never wanted to trade Soto to the Yankees prior to his death, would have wanted it that way.