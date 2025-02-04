Xander Bogaerts 'Very Enthusiastic' About Returning to Shortstop in 2025
The San Diego Padres have made up their mind about their dilemma.
Xander Bogaerts is returning to his old position.
Padres manager Mike Shildt officially announced the plan during his media session at FanFest on Saturday at Petco Park. The decision had been anticipated, especially after free agent Ha-Seong Kim chose to sign with Tampa Bay.
"Once it looked like Kimmy was not going to be able to come back ... the way the team was getting built, it looked like it was an opportunity for Bogey to play short,” Shildt said. “So I had a great conversation with Bogey probably a month ago.
"He had already had his head around wanting [it] and training to go back and play shortstop. He was very enthusiastic about it."
Bogaerts arrived in San Diego as a shortstop but after Kim was awarded a Gold Glove in 2023, the Padres wanted to optimize his glove and switched the two middle infielders during spring training last year.
Bogaerts gave the Padres a look at his ability to play shortstop last season when Kim went down with a shoulder injury. He proved his worth and the Padres are rolling with him.
Before moving to second base, Bogaerts spent 11 seasons at shortstop. It is his preferred position.
It's unknown how long he will stick to his new position with 18-year-old Leodalis De Vries waiting in the wings.
However, Bogaerts has nine years remaining on the 11-year deal he signed before the 2023 season and his move back to second base seems inevitable.
The domino effect of Bogaerts being named the starting shortstop is Jake Cronenworth moving back to second base. Shildt also revealed that during FanFest.
Cronenworth has split his time between first and second base in recent seasons, with his defensive value being notably stronger at second.
"Not just for me, but for everybody, it gives us clarity for where we're going to be and how we can prepare," Cronenworth said. "It's the same guys coming back. Maybe in a couple different spots, but we have a great infield."
With Bogaerts and Cronenworth in position to form the middle-infield tandem, Luis Arraez will likely end up playing first base. As long as the Padres don't trade him before Opening Day.