Yet Another Former Padres Reliever Could Sign With Rival Dodgers: Report
The most-hated rival of the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers, are reportedly considering the addition of another left-handed reliever.
Tim Hill, a former San Diego Padres pitcher, is drawing interest from several teams, including the Dodgers, according to Pat Ragazzo, who covers the New York Mets and Yankees for On SI.
"Free agent lefty reliever Tim Hill is drawing interest from the Mets, Yankees, Dodgers, Diamondbacks, Rockies and Angels," Ragazzo said on X (formerly Twitter).
"There’s mutual interest on a reunion with the Yankees who remain in the mix, as do the Mets who are searching for another reliever."
Despite the Dodgers' ongoing pursuit of top talent, adding Hill seems a bit illogical. The team has no space on the 40-man roster, and they recently signed another former Padres lefty reliever Tanner Scott to a four-year, $72 million deal.
With Alex Vesia and Anthony Banda already contributing from the left side of the bullpen, the need for another left-handed arm seems minimal.
However, Hill’s ability to neutralize left-handed hitters is one of his standout traits, and he remains durable and reliable, especially as he approaches his age-35 season.
After being released by the White Sox, Hill signed a one-year, $740,000 contract with the Yankees last season. Before being designated for assignment by Chicago, he had been playing on a $1.8 million deal.
Hill’s performance saw a significant improvement after joining the Yankees.
Struggling with the White Sox early on, he posted a 5.87 ERA over 23 innings. However, after the move to New York, Hill turned things around.
Serving as a reliable option in high-leverage situations, he finished the regular season with a 2.05 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP over 44 innings. His strong postseason performance continued, as he allowed just one earned run over 8.1 innings, helping the Yankees advance to the World Series.
While Hill’s resurgence with the Yankees could make him an attractive option for several teams, the Dodgers’ bullpen depth may not make him a fit.
Nonetheless, if the Dodgers feel Hill could provide value or serve as additional depth, they may still pursue him. The situation remains fluid, and the Dodgers could adjust their plans depending on how their bullpen shakes out in the coming months.
However, the Dodgers could just be trying to drive up his price which isn't out of the question based on how the rest of the winter has played out.