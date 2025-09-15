What is the Padres' Magic Number to Clinch a Playoff Berth?
The Padres earned their second consecutive win over the Colorado Rockies Sunday afternoon as the postseason creeps closer.
Starting pitcher Yu Darvish gave up four hits in five innings while striking out five batters and allowing three earned runs. Second baseman Jake Cronenworth started off the scoring on a bunt single to third, driving in right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr.
Tatis Jr. put together a strong performance, going 3-for-4 with a walk and scoring three runs. Centerfielder Jackson Merrill hit the Padres' lone home run of the game.
The team will travel to New York on Monday, where they will begin a three-game series against the Mets. After that, a road series against the Chicago White Sox and home series against the Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks are the only things separating the Padres from the playoffs.
The Padres are five games ahead of the Mets in the NL Wild Card and six-and-a-half and seven games, respectively, ahead of the Giants and Diamondbacks. After a nasty stretch in late August and early September, during which the Padres lost nine of 11 games, they seem to have rediscovered their groove. Over their past nine games, the Padres are 6-3 and have sailed from being below the Mets in the Wild Card standings to holding onto a five game lead over New York.
While the Padres' spot in the playoffs is not a guarantee, their two wins this weekend have shrunk their magic number to just six.
By the time the Padres are in Chicago next weekend, they could have a Wild Card spot secured depending on how many games they win and the performances of the Giants, Diamondbacks and Reds – who all trail the Padres in the NL Wild Card standings.
The Padres' chances of securing their sixth NL West division title and their first title since 2006 are slim, but fans will be keeping a close eye on the Los Angeles Dodgers, who hold a 2.5 game lead over San Diego.
The Dodgers magic number to clinch the division is 10, giving extra weight to both the Padres' and Dodgers' remaining 12 games. The Dodgers open up a three game home series against Philadelphia Monday night.
