Dodgers Magic Number to Clinch NL West Title Drops After Win Over Giants
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants 10-2, reducing their magic number to clinch the division to 10, while the magic number for a Wild Card spot dropped to seven.
The Dodgers got a dominant start from Tyler Glasnow, who went 6.2 innings and only allowed a run. His command was a bit off, considering he walked four and only struck out four.
Still, he ended up going deep in the game, giving the bullpen some rest. Michael Kopech made an appearance in the game, though he ended up allowing a run.
The Dodgers' offense, after scoring 13 runs on Saturday, answered the call, scoring 10 runs and racking up a total of 17 hits in an offensive explosion.
The Los Angeles batting order had struggled during August and the early part of September, but the dog days of the summer appear to be over for the boys in blue.
Down south, the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies, winning 9-6. The Friars won three out of the four games in the series against the Rockies, helping them keep pace with the Dodgers.
Following the weekend's series in the Bay Area, the Dodgers return home for a two-series homestand against the Philadelphia Philles and San Fransisco Giants.
The Dodgers will host the Philles for three games and the Giants for four. Meanwhile, the Padres head over to New York for a three-game series against the Mets and then to Chicago for another three games against the White Sox.
The Dodgers have catcher Will Smith set to miss most of the coming week's worth of games with a bone bruise injury.
The soonest he can be activated is Sunday against the Giants. On Tuesday, the Dodgers also get back catcher Dalton Rushing as the team deals with a lack of catching depth.
On the pitching side, Roki Sasaki could return soon after making a rehabilitation stint down in Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Los Angeles is headed towards October healthier than they have been for most of the season, giving the team a mostly healthy roster during the battle for the National League West.
