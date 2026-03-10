Panama’s Jonathan Araúz Gets in Dugout Altercation With Manager After Groundout

Jonathan Araúz’s experience playing for Panama at the 2026 World Baseball Classic didn’t live up to expectations.

On Monday, Panama lost to Colombia, eliminating the team from advancing out of Pool A of the tournament. Araúz was part of the team’s failure to get anything going in the ninth inning.

Araúz pinch hit to open the bottom of the ninth inning with Panama trailing 4-3. He grounded out weakly to second on a 1-2 pitch and didn’t run it out to first base, instead choosing to barely jog midway to the base. When he returned to this team’s dugout, he got into a yelling match with manager José Mayorga before going after him and trying to start a fight.

Video is below.

Panama pinch-hitter Jonathan Arauz had to be held back during an altercation with manager José Mayorga while they were down one in the ninth inning and facing elimination



A former Red Sox, Orioles and Mets infielder, Arauz got just one start and five at bats in this WBC pic.twitter.com/jhgdbSj91X — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 9, 2026

That’s an ugly, ugly scene.

After the game, Mayorga said, “These are clubhouse matters and stay in the clubhouse.”

Araúz is a former major league shortstop who played in the big leagues for the Red Sox, Orioles and Mets. His last MLB game came in 2023. Last season, he played for the Saraperos de Saltillo in the Mexican League.

During the 2026 WBC, Araúz has played in each of Panama’s four games, but has only gotten five at-bats. He has gone 0-for-5, with a strikeout, though he has scored a run. It’s possible he’s disgruntled with his lack of playing time.

Panama lost its open game to Cuba 3-1, then lost Game 2 to Puerto Rico 4-3. They did manage to beat Canada 4-3 on Sunday to give themselves a chance at moving on to the knockout round, but their 4-3 loss to Colombia sealed their fate.

The Panamanians will finish 1-3 but only have a -3 run differential. Those were three heartbreaking losses.

Jonathan Araúz career stats

Araúz played parts of four seasons in the majors. He entered 95 games during the time, and posted a batting average of .184 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs. He had an on-base percentage of .253, while slugging .308.

He was initially signed by the Phillies as an international free agent in August 2014. Philadelphia traded to him the Astros along with Ken Giles in December 2015 in exchange for Brett Oberholtzer, Harold Araúz, Mark Appel, Thomas Eshelman and Vince Velasquez.

The Red Sox snagged him in the Rule 5 draft in December of 2019 and made the team’s Opening Day roster in 2022.

Pool A standings at 2026 World Baseball Classic

After Panama’s loss to Colombia, Pool A is nearly set. Puerto Rico and Cuba are both (2-0) sitting atop the group, while Canada is 1-1 with a chance to make it to the next round.

Both Colombia and Panama are 1-3 and have been eliminated from the knockout stage.

Puerto Rico and Cuba are playing right now to figure out who will sit atop the group heading into the final day of pool play.

Canada still has a chance to advance, but will likely need to beat both Puerto Rico and Cuba to get out of the group stage.

