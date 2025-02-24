Pete Alonso Shares Detailed Pitch-by-Pitch Breakdown of Fateful Home Run vs. Brewers
Pete Alonso's up-and-down 2024 MLB season ended on a high note, as the New York Mets' righty slugger delivered his best moment as a pro in one of the most high-pressure at-bats of his career.
With the Mets down 2–0 in the top of the ninth inning, with one out and runners on the corners of an elimination game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Alonso stepped into the box against closer Devin Williams. After working the count to 3–1, Alonso got a changeup over the plate and deposited it over the right field wall to give New York the lead, and eventually the series win to advance to the NLDS.
Before that home run, Alonso seemed fated to depart the Mets in the offseason, following his worst season after looking like a potential franchise icon after his rookie year. After a contentious offseason negotiation, he is back as New York looks like make a World Series push in '25. While he and the team are looking forward, he was happy to revisit the biggest home run of his career one more time during spring training.
Alonso explained that he knew Williams would be looking for a game-ending double play and that he'd likely be utilizing his deadly changeup, Alonso walked the Meet at the Apple podcast through the at-bat.
After staying patient and avoiding chasing three pitches out of the zone, Alonso was ready for a changeup over the plate on 3–1, and drove it over the fence. It wasn't quite a no-doubt home run, but he was confident it was gone.
"For me, that moment was surreal," Alonso said. "That was probably, easily the best baseball moment I've ever had."
Alonso will have the chance to build on his Mets legacy in '25. After his market failed to develop the way he and agent Scott Boras likely envisioned, he returned to New York on a two-year deal worth $54 million. He'll make $30 million this season, and has a player option for the '26 season, making this season another in which he can prove his long term worth to the franchise... or another MLB team willing to pay top dollar.