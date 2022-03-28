Report: Arizona Diamondbacks and All-Star Ketel Marte Agree to Extension

Report: Diamondbacks and All-Star Marte Agree to Extension
The Arizona Diamondbacks and MLB All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte have reportedly agreed to a five-year, $76 million contract extension per MLB Insider Jon Heyman. At 28-years-old, Marte is entering the prime of his career and was going to demand big dollars.
What is hard to explain is why he signed an extension with a team that lost 110 games during the 2021 MLB season after slashing .318/.377/.532 with 14 home runs at a premium position.
The signing almost certainly alludes to Arizona hoping that their rebuild is nearing its final stages, much like how the Texas Rangers committed over half of a billion dollars to free agents Corey Seager and Marcus Semien during the 2022 MLB offseason.
The Diamondbacks clearly see Marte as the future of their franchise as they commit some actual money towards retaining one of their best players.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Implications of Nick Castellanos Signing for the Phillies
- Assessing the Phillies' Center Field Decision
- Dombrowski and Girardi Speak From Phillies Spring Training
- Will Zack Wheeler be Ready for Opening Day?
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Predicting the Phillies 2022 Opening Day Roster
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
- The Sad Story of the Phillies' First Black Ballplayer
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!