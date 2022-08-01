Braves Sign Riley to Ten-Year Extension

Skip to main content
Atlanta Braves Sign Austin Riley to Ten-Year Extension

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves have locked up All-Star third baseman Austin Riley with a ten-year, $212 million contract.

Austin Riley will continue to terrorize the Phillies for years to come. 

The Atlanta Braves have secured their third baseman for the next decade, signing Riley to a ten-year, $212 million contract extension. He was set to become a free agent after the 2025 season, but he will now remain in Atlanta until 2032. 

The 25-year-old is in the midst of another great year for the Braves, batting .301 with 29 home runs and a league-leading .604 slugging percentage. He made his first All-Star team this summer. 

Riley would have hit free agency at 28 years old and might have been able to secure an even bigger payday on the open market. Instead, he chose the safety and security of a longterm contract with Atlanta.

The Braves have a history of signing their young players to team-friendly extensions, although Riley's is the biggest yet. The best comparison is the eight-year, $135 million extension Freddie Freeman signed in 2014 following his first All-Star season. 

