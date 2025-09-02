Catcher Garrett Stubbs Discusses How Happy He is to Return to the Phillies
With rosters expanding to 28 players on Sept. 1, the Philadelphia Phillies recalled catcher Garrett Stubbs and left-handed reliever Tim Mayza. The effervescent backstop, Stubbs, is a popular figure in the Phils' locker room, and he expressed how happy he was to be with his big-league buddies once again on Monday.
“Love these guys so it’s just awesome to see their faces again," Stubbs said. "It’s already been great, on the bus ride over, going and grabbing food just in the first 30 minutes of being here. It’s just fun to be back around the group of guys that have been here since '22-’23. Excited to get that going again, just have some fun and win some baseball games.
“It was really nice to get some consistent playing time down there, get a feel for my swing offensively again. It was cool to have some success down there, too, and just working with a young pitching staff of guys that have made some appearances here and getting to know them.”
At the time of his call-up, Stubbs was hitting .265 with 12 doubles, eight home runs, and 50 RBI in 71 games for the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. He will spell starter JT Realmuto and give manager Rob Thomson some versatility with the lineup card.
Stubbs, 32, was originally drafted by the Houston Astros in 2015, after a standout career at the University of Southern California. He made his Major League debut with the club in 2019, and he played in the 2021 World Series for the Astros. Eventually, the catcher signed with the Phillies in 2022.
For his career, Stubbs has hit .215, with seven home runs and 45 RBI. Despite his low offensive output, he's been a steady defender and a solid teammate in his three seasons with Philadelphia.
“I knew September call-ups were coming up on the first, but you just never know,” Stubbs said. “In any situation, whether you’re going to be the person or not. Obviously, we have a lot of really good players on our 40-man roster, so didn’t know if it was going to be me or somebody else, but definitely very excited that I’m going to get the opportunity.”